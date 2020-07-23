Covid-19: Specialists save mother and son in Mérida

Specialists from the Regional General Hospital (HGR) No. 1 “Lic. Ignacio García Téllez ”managed to save a pregnant woman from COVID-19, through appropriate diagnosis and actions to safeguard her health and that of the baby at the time of birth.

Dr. Gilberto Cauich Méndez, the clinical coordinator of Obstetrics and Gynecology, explained that the patient Leticia, 35 years old, came to the Obstetrics consultation for prenatal control on June 25, 2020.

During the appointment, the doctors determined to take a sample on suspicion of COVID-19, since the mother presented a temperature of 38 degrees, cough, and abdominal pain; the result was positive.

At that time, the woman was 38 weeks pregnant, and to avoid complications, on June 26, 2020, the team of specialists studied the case and decided together with the family, to perform a cesarean section, to give birth to a child weighing 3.8 kilograms.

With the mother’s background, the Neonatal team at HGR No. 1, led by Dr. Ana Isabel Lavadores May, gave the newborn a timely medical follow-up, in addition to taking a sample to determine if the baby also had a coronavirus. Fortunately, the test came back negative.

After delivery, an exacerbation of the mother’s respiratory symptoms came, she was in intensive care for two weeks with the management of a multidisciplinary team, she had a satisfactory evolution; Finally, she was transferred to the recovery area,” explained Dr. Cauich Méndez.

Leticia was treated in the HGR No. 1 Adult Intensive Care Unit (UCIA), where she was provided mechanical ventilatory support and medical treatment that allowed her to recover and be discharged of the hospital on Tuesday, July 17th, amid applause and good wishes from IMSS staff.

