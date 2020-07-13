COVID-19 rebound in tourist destinations of Quintana Roo

The states of Yucatan and Quintana Roo register an increase in active cases of coronavirus.
Mexico City (July 13, 2020).-Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, warned of the spike in cases of Covid-19 in the tourist destinations of Quintana Roo.
At the daily “mañanera” conference in the National Palace, the Health official highlighted that the three municipalities that present substantive outbreaks of coronavirus cases are Benito Juárez (Cancún), Othón P. Blanco (Chetumal) and Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen).
In a chart presented by López-Gatell, it was observed that in Cancun the regrowth due to the end of the lockdown registers 994 cases, while in Chetumal there are741 and in Playa del Carmen 328.
“Quintana Roo was doing very good during May 30 and 31, June first, two, three, four, five and six, as well, but on June 16, the number of cases in the municipality begins to increase, “the undersecretary said
“And Chetumal is even more worrisome. If you live in Chetumal contribute to avoiding infections, stay home for good. Just as in Cancun, on May 28, 29, and 30, there was good control of the situation, and even a substantial reduction, but in the middle of June, the number of cases began to grow,” he said
On the other hand, López-Gatell made an alert call for the state of Yucatan, since it has 1,510 active cases of coronavirus and an increase of 15 percent.
The official stated that there is an uncontrolled epidemic in Mérida, and since June 12th, a significant increase in the number of cases has been registered in the state capital.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
