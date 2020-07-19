Construction of Cancun’s Nichupté Lagoon Bridge will start on Q2 2021

Cancun, Quintana Roo (July 18, 2020).- After more than 15 years in the blueprint, in the coming weeks, the investment registry will be opened to design, build, equip, operate and maintain an 8.7-kilometer bridge over the Nichupté Lagoon, which will link the Luis Donaldo Colosio boulevard in continental Cancun, with Avenida Kukulcán, in the hotel zone.
Last January, the director of the Quintana Roo Strategic Projects Agency (Agepro), Eduardo Ortiz Jasso, announced that after talks with the Ministry of Finance it was determined that the best scheme to finance the work was the public-private association, with a greater contribution from the business sector.
“There will be a contribution of public resources, but it will be the private capital that will have the largest contribution in the work, the cost of which would be 4.4 billion pesos”, explained the official, after the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) gave birth green to the long-awaited project.
At the end of a virtual meeting between the director of Fonatur, Milardy Douglas Rogelio Jiménez Pons Gómez; the Government secretary in Quintana Roo, Jorge Arturo Contreras Castillo; the head of the Ministry of Finance and Planning (Sefiplan), Yohanet Torres Muñoz; the federal delegate in Quintana Roo, Arturo Emiliano Abreu Marín, and Eduardo Ortiz Jasso, agreed to authorize the project.
The mega-work is expected to be completed in a maximum period of two years, according to the director of Agepro, who explained that the bridge will cross the Nichupté lagoon, leaving the Colosio boulevard road distributor, connecting on the other side with kilometer 13.5 of the Hotel Zone, close to The Ritz Carlton hotel.
Considering that the proposals will be received in the first quarter of 2021, the ruling will be given and the contract signed, based on the evaluation results. Since May 2019, Agepro issued an expression of interest to the Mexican firm Controlling Infrastructure Operations.
If the deadlines are met as projected by the federal authorities —Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) and Fonatur, mainly—, the start of execution and construction would be practically in a year; that is, in the second quarter of 2021 for operations to begin in the third quarter of 2022.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
LGBT Americans: Strong travel needs and definite travel plans despite COVID-19
Not surprising to observe, most American.
-
3 friends on fishing trip killed in Florida
FROSTPROOF, Fla. – Three Florida men were.
-
AMLO puts the military in charge of customs operations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president.
-
Chlorine dioxide, the dangerous chemical that is touted as a “cure” for covid-19
The product is controversial and arouses.
-
Sexual reproduction of corals in captivity achieved for the first time in Mexico
Scientists at the Regional Aquaculture and.
-
African American Travelers Are Changing The Narrative. It’s Time For Brands To Listen.
In 2015, I was standing in.
-
Experts say the U.S. needs to lock down hot spots right away
LOS ANGELES — Masks are necessary.
-
The big business that failed
The Great Museum of the Mayan.
-
How different blood types influence the coronavirus
Most humans belong to one of.
-
The Jalisco New Generation Cartel Powerful Exhibition
With shots in the air, shouts.
Leave a Comment