Citizens invited to present complaints against Lopez-Gatell

MEXICO CITY (Reforma) – PAN deputy Iván Rodríguez invited citizens to file a complaint with the Mexican Council of Internal Medicine if they are dissatisfied with the performance and results that the sub-secretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, and the way he has handled the Covid-19 epidemic.

If the complaints are successful, he said, the Health Ministry official would lose his professional license and be disqualified from public office.

“If people feel their rights have been violated and have lost a loved one to the coronavirus, I invite them to file a complaint before the Mexican Council of Medicine or before the Office of the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That way, an administrative procedure can be initiated. It could reach up to the undersecretary’s disqualification for several years in public service,” the legislator said in a press release.

Lopez-Gatell, he said, has several bad records, such as not achieving the country’s stability during the H1N1 epidemic and accumulating many criticisms for his “weak and invisible” performance in those years.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, he said, broke with medical ethics and violated the precepts of the Hippocratic oath by putting the interests of the so-called Fourth Transformation first and lying to the population about controlling the pandemic in recent months.

With this, said the legislator of the National Action Party (PAN) had endangered the lives of Mexicans.

“The undersecretary has systematically lied to us: Even though, as we are dealing with a pandemic, some standards are unpredictable, which is true that the estimates studied do not fit and the daily life of the Mexicans has nothing to do with Dr. Gatell’s statements in the media.”

Rodriguez Rivera considered that it seems that the federal official is acting with malice and against the population.

“The first responsibility of any authority is the security of the citizens, in the face of this, the decision to go from the red light to the orange light should be valued more carefully,” he said about how the entities reactivate the economy even though contagion has not been controlled.

It is possible, he said, that the spokesman for the epidemic will lose his professional ID due to the stumbling blocks in his statements and the variables in the rhythm of the supposed control of the outbreak.

“Besides,” he said, “López-Gatell has not visualized the real weight of the responsibility in front of the emergency, given that the country is about to reach 30 thousand deaths by Covid-19″.

He added that the citizens have more credibility in the daily feelings of the users in social networks than in the daily reports of the federal authority.

While the complaints are being made, Ivan Rodriguez asked Lopez-Gatell to use a mask in his public speeches and to ask President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to do the same.

