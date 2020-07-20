Churches set to reopen despite current Covid-19 figures

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The Catholic Church in Mexico declared itself ready to reopen churches on Sunday, July 19th, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which registers 338,913 cases and 38,888 confirmed deaths in the country.

In its Sunday editorial in the weekly edition of Desde la Fe, the Archdiocese of Mexico stated that the government of Mexico City has verified its health security protocols for the upcoming return of face-to-face activities.

“The temples of the Archdiocese of Mexico are ready to receive the faithful, not only because they have attended to the health measures recommended by the Church and civil authorities, but because we know that faith, hope, and charity are virtues that must be strengthened in this delicate time,” he said.

The declarations of the Catholic authorities come at a time when the pandemic is not diminishing in the country. Mexico registered another record in the daily registry of infections just this past Saturday, with 7,615 new cases.

