César Duarte files injunction to avoid extradition to Mexico

The former governor was arrested in Miami on July 8.



Miami, Florida (July 16, 2020).- César Duarte, former governor of Chihuahua, promoted an injunction trial with the intention that the Government of Mexico does not present the formal request for extradition to the United States court, after his arrest in Miami, Florida, on July 8.

The former governor was detained by agents of the US Marshals Service based on an arrest warrant for extradition purposes issued by a federal magistrate from New Mexico, United States, after three years of being a fugitive of the law, wanted for several charges in Mexico.

Federal Judge Lauren F. Lois reported that the second hearing of the former official will take place on Friday, July 24.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments