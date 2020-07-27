Cases of COVID-19 in the world exceed 16 million

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States is the nation with the most confirmed cases of the disease.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 16 million this Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The educational institution counts 16 million 95,722 people infected with the pathogen.

According to the university, the United States is the nation with the most confirmed cases, with 4,193,103. It is followed by Brazil, with 2,394,000, and India, with 1,385,685.

In terms of deaths from coronaviruses, Johns Hopkins has 647,784 on the planet.

The North American nation is also the one that reports the most in this area, with 146,909. Brazil is in second place, with 87,004, and the United Kingdom in third place, with 45,837.

As of last Saturday, Mexico accumulated 390,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 43,680 deaths, according to the Health Secretariat.

