Carlos R. Menéndez Navarrete, third director-general of Diario de Yucatán, dies in Mérida.

MERIDA, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Don Carlos R. Menéndez Navarrete, third director of Diario de Yucatán, died last night at the age of 88 in his home in the city of Mérida, Yucatán.

Carlos R. Menéndez Navarrete joined the Diario de Yucatan newspaper in 1952 when he finished his high school studies. In December 1961, he became editor-in-chief and in 1967, sub-editor of the journal, which he presided over until February 1986, when, upon his father’s death, he began 23 years of fruitful general management. He became the general director from February 3, 1986, to May 31, 2009.

He was an expert writer and journalist: a great proofreader, reporter, sportswriter, and commentator on culture and society. As an editor, he was the closest thing to a living legend. Carlos R. Menéndez was a prolific editorialist and winner of the 2008 National Journalism Award.

Life and career.

Educated in Jesuit schools in Havana, Cuba, and Kingston, Canada, he joined the newspaper in 1952 as a proofreader in the newsroom.

In the following 15 years, he covered all the jobs related to the publication of a newspaper: he worked as a linotypist and page maker in the workshops; reporter of various sources; sports, cultural and social chronicler; first in charge of the reception of radio pictures of the United Press International and correspondent of this news agency; translator of the services in English to Spanish, head of the National and International section, editor in charge of the closing of the edition, editorialist and, from 1961, editor in chief.

In columns one and two of the editorial page, his first articles, with the title “World Map,” were signed with the pseudonym “ABC.” Simultaneously, in columns seven and eight of the same page, his grandfather published his column “Leafing through Newspapers,” under the pseudonym “XYZ.”

Don Carlos R. Menendez was a pillar of journalism in Mexico. Known for his honesty and political courage, politicians of all tendencies, read his editorials with attention. He leaves for posterity a great legacy of what it means not only to be a journalist but a great journalist.

The Yucatan Times joins in the grief of the Menéndez Losa family, and from our newsroom, we send Carlos R. Menedez Losa, the current editor-in-chief of the Diario de Yucatan, our deepest condolences.

May Don Carlos R. Menendez Navarrete rest in peace.

