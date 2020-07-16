British singer, composer, and recording artist Elton John honored with new commemorative coin

He is the second British artist to be honored in the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series.
Sir Elton John is the latest artist to be honoured in the Royal Mint’s new series of commemorative coins.
Bradley Morgan Johnson, a UK artist, and digital sculptor designed the coin. It features the musician’s trademark straw boater hat, a Union Jack, and a pair of quaver notes. The coin will be available in gold, silver, and brilliant uncirculated editions, and the commemorative coin can be acquired since July 6.
“It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way,” John said in a statement.
“The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”
UK's Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin https://t.co/37IqybQEW6 pic.twitter.com/ZbQ7pQ324i— Reuters (@Reuters) July 5, 2020
Queen were the first British act to be minted as part of the Mint’s Music Legends series back in January. In doing so, Queen became the first band to ever be honoured on a UK currency.
“To have our band recognised and our music celebrated in this way is very touching – a real honour,” said guitarist Brian May in a statement.
Last week, John announced the launch of the Classic Concert Series, a six-week archival footage screening programme. The first screening on July 3 was of the singer’s 1976 performance at Edinburgh’s Playhouse Theatre. The series hopes to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.
Source: https://www.nme.com/
