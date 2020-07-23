Bill Gates rejects conspiracy theory that says he wants to inject people with microchips

Bill Gates shot down a conspiracy theory that he wants a global coronavirus vaccine rollout so he can implant microchips into people

When asked on CBS News if it was true, he said: “No. There’s no connection between any of these vaccines and any tracking type thing at all. I don’t know where that came from.”

There is no evidence connecting Gates to microchips, but several viral articles have made the claims. A May poll also found 44% of Republicans believe the conspiracy theory.

Gates said some of the theories are “deeply ironic” given his work to promote global health and reduce global deaths and poverty.

In June, he said it was “almost hard to deny” the conspiracy theories surrounding him and vaccines “because it’s so stupid.”

The billionaire made the remarks in a Wednesday interview with “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell,” where he was asked about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine development, as well as the unsubstantiated theory about Gates’ motive for wanting a vaccine.

O'Donnell: The posts on social media about you and coronavirus are considered the most widespread coronavirus falsehoods that exist …. To be clear, do you want a vaccine so that you can implant microchips into people?



Gates: “No… I don't know where that came from.” pic.twitter.com/KutbZ53Yrr — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) July 22, 2020

Noting that conspiracy theories have spread about Gates during the pandemic, O’Donnell said: “The posts on social media about you and coronavirus are considered the most widespread coronavirus falsehoods that exist.”

She asked: “To be clear, do you want a vaccine so that you can implant microchips into people?”

Gates shook his head and responded: “No. There’s no connection between any of these vaccines and any tracking type thing at all. I don’t know where that came from.”

O’Donnell then pointed to the results of a May 2020 poll run by YouGov and Yahoo News, which found that 44% of Republicans, 19% of Democrats, and 24% of independents believed that Gates wanted to use mass vaccination to give people tracking implants.







