Another act of corruption in the Lopez Obrador government exposed.

MEXICO CITY (Reforma) – The irregular ruling on selling 49,000 tons of steel from the canceled Texcoco airport was an act of corruption perpetrated in front of personnel from the Ministry of Public Function, accused Tomás López, owner of the company that made the best offer.

At the opening ceremony, he said, SFP personnel were present, who refused to stop the proceedings even though Grupo Gilbert Estructuras de Acero did not comply with the letter of conflict of interest.

“When they gave the ruling, everyone said to the Civil Service representatives: ‘Gentlemen. You were here, how can you allow this? You, who are the auditors. We can’t do anything,’ they said. What do you mean, you can’t do anything?

Lopez said that Habilitadora de Metales Monte Salas, met all the requirements and made an offer of 204.7 million pesos, which is 7.3 million more than those offered by Gilbert Group.

“We went five or six times to Texcoco, we made the project, we agreed to rent the cranes because we have to dismantle some towers, we made the contracts, we went to the bank to give the guarantees, we had everything ready, and they came out with this corrupt act,” he said.

Javier Soberano, director of Ferrociclables, announced that companies participating in the process would file a complaint with the SFP. GACM, in charge of the tender, said that the winner did not hand in the declaration of No Conflict of Interest inside an envelope when opening the proposals, but the document was later admitted, following the law.

