AMLO’s government forces public employees to donate part of their salary.

MEXICO (SHCP) – The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has forced its officials to donate part of their salaries. The donations that the public servants will make of their wages, as part of the austerity measures, will be between 25% and 5%, according to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

The reference percentages correspond to an estimate of the net monthly wages and salaries received by each federal government employee.

Of the eight levels established, the highest is 25% and corresponds to the contribution to be made by the President, followed by 23% by the Secretaries of State.

Under-secretaries and the Principal Officer, or their equivalent, will contribute 21 percent, heads of unit, or their equivalent 19 percent. In comparison, general directors will donate 17 percent and deputy general directors or their equal 14 percent.

The area directors will have to make voluntary contributions of 10%, and finally, at the last level, the assistant area directors will have to make 5% of their salary.

In a document issued by the Budgetary Policy and Control Unit of the Undersecretariat of Expenditure, to comply with the austerity decree, it is indicated that those who wish to make contributions may do so at the bank window under the concept of payment of duties, products, and dues.

