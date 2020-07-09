AMLO thanks Trump for his respect for Mexico

The Mexican president pointed out that the forecasts failed; “the United States president and I are friends.” AMLO said

Washington, D.C. – Although there are still grievances that are not forgotten, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, for being increasingly respectful of Mexicans living in the United States.

“In the history of our relations, we have had disagreements, and there are grievances that are still not forgotten, but we have also been able to establish tacit or explicit agreements of cooperation and coexistence”.

AMLO and Trump exceeded expectations; issues remain: academics

“Now that I decided to come to this meeting, President Trump had a good debate in my country about the advisability of the trip. I decided to come because the implementation of the Treaty is essential, but I also wanted to be here to thank the people of the United States, your government and you, for being more and more respectful of our Mexican countrymen”.

After holding his first meeting as part of his official working visit in the White House Rose Garden, President López Obrador also thanked the U.S. president for not trying to treat Mexico as a colony.

“You have not pretended to treat us as a colony, but on the contrary, you have honored our status as an independent nation. That is why I am here to express to the people of the United States that your president has behaved toward us with kindness and respect”.

President López Obrador also thanked him for his understanding and help on issues such as trade, the agreement with OPEC to assume the reduction of oil production that corresponded to Mexico, as well as the personal support for the acquisition of medical equipment (ventilators) that were “urgently needed to treat our Covid-19 patients.

He stressed that he appreciates most about Trump because he has never sought to “impose” anything on us that violates or infringes upon our sovereignty. “Instead of the Monroe Doctrine, you have followed, in our case, the wise advice of the illustrious and prudent George Washington, who warned that nations should not take advantage of the misfortune of other people”.

He stressed that as in the best times of political relations, his term of office, instead of grievances against him and, most importantly, against Mexico, he has received President Trump’s understanding and respect. “Some thought that our ideological differences would inevitably lead to confrontation. Fortunately, that bad omen was not fulfilled, and I believe that there will be no reason or need to break our good political relations or the friendship between our governments in the future”.

President López Obrador stressed that Mexico has something precious to make effective and enhance economic and trade integration in the region: its young, creative, and responsible workforce.

“Let us not forget that the participation of workers in the productive processes is just as important as companies’ role. It will be of little use to have capital and technology if there are not good workers who stand out for their imagination, talent, and work mystique”.

“The forecasts have failed.”

Before a dinner that President Trump held in honor of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his entourage, in a joint message at the White House Cross Hall, the Mexican Executive insisted that the predictions of those who thought they would fight with Donald Trump failed, because they are “friends” and will continue to be so.

“We are countries, we are neighboring people, brothers who want to maintain good relations, economically, commercially, socially, culturally, and that is the purpose of this visit which, as we made known at noon, is the beginning of a new stage”.

