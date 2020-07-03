AMLO says that 10 days before the attack against García Harfuch, they knew it was coming

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), assured that 10 days before the attack against the Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, the intelligence area of ​​the Federal Government obtained information that an attack against a high-rank official was being prepared in Mexico City.

“In this case, 10 days before, there was information that a group was coming to Mexico City to carry out an attack and the possible targets were mentioned, so the first instruction was given to inform these government officials, take care of them and protect them. I think that helped a lot, “said the Head of the Federal Executive.

At his morning press conference, López Obrador said that the public servants of his administration receive threats constantly, so precautions are always taken.

“There are constant announcements of threats to public servants and precautions are always taken,” said the Mexican president.

The president indicated that although the attack against García Harfuch is a very delicate matter, the situation could have been more serious if the Federal Government had not taken the necessary measures.

If the federal government knew that a group of criminals was in Mexico City, why not stopped them before they carry out the assassination attempt?

