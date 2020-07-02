AMLO – More of the same

In a Trump-style speech, AMLO complains of being “mistreated” and insulted.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – From the Parliamentary Precinct of the National Palace, President López Obrador offers a message on the second anniversary of the “historic democratic triumph of the people of Mexico.”
Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, who was the protagonist of a scandal on social networks yesterday, the head of the Executive said that never, in more than a century, had a president been so insulted and the response of his Government has been tolerance and non-censorship.
In his message, the President of Mexico said that he is accountable for the first 19 months of his administration, which seeks a political, economic, social, and cultural transformation.
He stated that his Government had not repressed the people, there had been no massacres, no torture or human rights violations, which were common practice in other Governments.
He explained that corruption is being combated, and the fight against fuel theft has made progress of 95%, and large corporations are complying with their fiscal obligations.
The president said he has an austere government compared with the previous administration because now 70% less of the budget is spent.
He also said that the new security policy is beginning to show results because, in their 19 months in office, they have been able to have no noticeable increase in the crime of homicide… However, yesterday there was a massacre of 24 people in Guanajuato.
AMLO emphasized that now, in the confrontations, there are more people injured and detained than dead. López Obrador said that the remaining crimes had been considerably reduced, compared to November 2018.
In the end, his discourse was more of the same, like any other morning conference, a speech full of self-praise.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
Leave a Comment