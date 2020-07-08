AMLO in the United States

Washington, D.C. (Agencies) – After the stopover in Atlanta, Andrés Manuel López Obrador arrived last night at the Washington-Dulles airport in the United States to meet today Wednesday, July 8, his counterpart Donald Trump at the White House.

The president of Mexico was received by Christopher Landau, U.S. ambassador to Mexico, and Martha Barcena, Mexico’s ambassador to the United States.

Upon the arrival of the president, the U.S. ambassador shared a photograph on Twitter with his Mexican counterpart at the airport complex and wrote: “Everyone is very excited to welcome you on your first trip abroad.”

En el aeropuerto Dulles de Washington con la Embajadora @Martha_Barcena esperando la llegada del Señor Presidente. ¡Todos muy emocionados para recibirlo en el primer viaje al exterior de su gestión! 🇲🇽🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YIzBuQXrtz — Embajador Christopher Landau (@USAmbMex) July 8, 2020

The Federal Executive is accompanied by the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard; Graciela Márquez, Secretary of Economy and by Daniel Asaf, head of assistants.



On his first day of activities López Obrador took flower offerings to the monument to Abraham Lincoln and Benito Juárez, and later move to the White House where he will meet with President Donald Trump and discuss the entry into force of the treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

In the evening, President Donald Trump will offer a dinner in honor of President López Obrador at the White House, where 11 Mexican businessmen are invited.

“The working dinner, like the rest of the presidential visit, is intended to celebrate the entry into force of the USMCA and to explore the new possibilities offered by the agreement to increase investment, employment and the welfare of the population in both nations,” said Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Relations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the names of the businessmen this afternoon: Patricia Armendáriz Guerra (Financiera Sustentable); Carlos Bremer Gutiérrez (Grupo Financiero Value); Daniel Chávez Morán (Grupo Vidanta); Bernardo Gómez Martínez (Grupo Televisa); Francisco González Sánchez (Grupo Multimedios); Carlos Hank González (Grupo Financiero Banorte); Miguel Rincón Arredondo (Bio Pappel); Ricardo Salinas Pliego (Grupo Salinas); Marcos Shabot Zonana (Arquitectura y Construcción), Carlos Slim Helú (Grupo Carso) and Olegario Vázquez Aldir (Grupo Empresarial Ángeles).

The Mexican president is expected to return to the national territory at midday on Thursday.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments