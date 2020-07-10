Almost simultaneously, two earthquakes occur in Nuevo León and Oaxaca

The earthquake in Oaxaca occurred at 4:59 AM; that of Nuevo León was recorded at 4:56 AM.
On the morning of Friday, July 10th, two earthquakes, at different times, surprised its inhabitants of two distant Mexican States, Oaxaca and Nuevo León.
Today’s earthquake in Oaxaca
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook northern Oaxaca. The tremor was recorded 29 kilometers north of Unión Hidalgo, as reported by the National Seismological Service.
According to the first reports, the magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred at exactly 4 hours 59 minutes in the morning.
SISMO Magnitud 4.0 Loc. 29 km al NORTE de UNION HIDALGO, OAX 10/07/20 04:59:35 Lat 16.73 Lon -94.81 Pf 27 km— Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) July 10, 2020
Today’s earthquake in Nuevo León
Minutes before the earthquake in Oaxaca, another tremor was registered in Nuevo León, after another unusual one of magnitude 3.6 was reported yesterday.
On this occasion, the new earthquake in Nuevo León was reported with greater intensity, since it was of magnitude 4.2; it was registered to the southwest of Santiago at 4 hours and 56 minutes in the morning.
SISMO Magnitud 4.2 Loc 40 km al SUROESTE de SANTIAGO, NL 10/07/20 04:56:46 Lat 25.23 Lon -100.48 Pf 4 km pic.twitter.com/KF1tzluNf6— Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) July 10, 2020
Fortunately, no significant damages or injuries were reported as a consequence of these earthquakes.
