Airbnb may soon be illegal on CDMX

The initiative is proposed by MORENA legislator Leticia Estrada, who presented it to Congress and is currently under study.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The Airbnb app has been useful in many conditions on real estate in the CDMX. Still, all this could suffer changes due to a law initiative that is being proposed.

This initiative would seek to have more control over the sales or rentals of real estate in Mexico City, where MORENA intends to seek control and ban temporary rentals.

What does the initiative say?

The initiative states as a fundamental basis that in the units of private property for housing use will not be able to make any rent of the property of any kind. “In the properties subject to the condominium regime, it is prohibited to carry out activities of an industrial, commercial, or service type in private property units for housing use. For no reason, they may be used for temporary accommodation such as that offered by the Air B & B platform or other similar modalities in contravention of condominium regulations, commercial establishments, health, civil protection, permits, land use, taxation, and others.”



“Initiative with a draft decree by which the Law of Property in Condominium of Real Estate for the Federal District is abrogated, and the Law of Property in Condominium of Real Estate for Mexico City is issued,” is what it indicates in its content.

Once again, MORENA demonstrates its socialist radicalization and goes against the free enterprise in Mexico.

