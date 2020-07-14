After waiting 3 hours, a person dies outside a hospital in Yucatan.

The mayor of Motul today revealed that a person died outside a hospital where he uselessly waited three hours for medical attention.

MOTUL Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Yesterday, we published in The Yucatan Times that the hospital sector is on the verge of collapse. A new case shows that hospital services in the Yucatan are saturated, four months after the Yucatan Ministry of Health detected the first case of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Roger Aguilar Arroyo, mayor of Motul, announced the case of the long wait that led to death at the doors of a hospital in the city of Motul. The situation has been aggravated by the fact that the cemeteries in the state’s interior have no capacity. Yesterday, the mayor of Motul launched the second stage of the municipal cemetery expansion, which includes the construction of a chapel and 50 graves.

There are three to five burials a day, in Motul.

“As of today, we no longer have any graves available; we have removed the remains from years ago and have been taken care of. Unfortunately, a lot of people are ahead of us today. We’ve had an average of three to five burials a day.

Ayuntamiento de Motul construirá 50 tumbas y una capilla en el cementerio general de la ciudadMotul, Yucatán, 13 de… Posted by Ayuntamiento de Motul 2018-2021 on Monday, July 13, 2020

He indicated that those buried in Motul cemetery “are not directly from COVID-19 because those from COVID have been cremated, but there is a rebound effect from this issue because all the hospitals are full and sometimes they don’t receive prompt attention.

For example, he said, “A person died on Saturday. It took three hours for them to attend to him in the hospital, and he died on our doorstep”.

One day after the recent conflict between the IMSS and the government of Yucatan, the case occurred over the availability and occupation of hospital beds. The mess ended with the resignation of a hospital director, the PRI intervention, and the state’s announcement of the temporary hospital activation at the Centro Siglo XXI.

On June 30, a 71-year-old man from the Vergel V neighborhood died on a stretcher of the SSP Y-21 ambulance in the IMSS emergency area of Kanasín because there was no space to admit him.

Three patients rejected at IMSS.

Last Thursday, a sick person died at the doors of the “Ignacio García Téllez” Medical Center because, according to the guard of the access to the Emergency Room, “there is no space for patients with respiratory diseases.”

Regarding this case, the IMSS responded that the admission of patients to hospitals is made according to a protocol. It takes an undetermined time, depending on the patient’s health status, medical requirements, and origin. Patients can be transferred from the Family Medicine Units, State Health Secretariat, private hospitals, or the arrival of spontaneous patients; however, all severe cases are attended immediately.

Last Friday, access to a patient transferred by ambulance from the SSP was also denied, according to SSY personnel. On the morning of the same day, another ambulance arrived with a seriously ill patient and was denied passage, although half an hour later, the patient was sent to IMSS Clinic 59.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met via videoconference with the directors of the IMSS High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) and the Regional High Specialty Hospital of the Yucatan Peninsula (Hraepy, of the federal Health Secretariat, SSA), as well as with the state delegates of the IMSS and Issste. He asked them to accept the patients who arrive at the hospitals because, according to a state statement, there are beds and hospital capacity.

However, on Friday, July 10, at 0300 hours, the Benito Juarez Hospital of the IMSS closed its doors to the reception of patients. According to witnesses, three ambulances with patients, two from the SSP, and one from the SSY were waiting to receive them.

At noon that same Friday, it was reported that Dr. Carlos Felipe Sarzo Moreno had resigned as director of the Juarez hospital and that as of Thursday the 16th, he would be replaced by Wílberth Alejandro Mena Gil, an emergency physician.

The IMSS delegation reported that the converted hospital beds (for patients at Covid-19) have 100% occupancy and reiterated that the admission of a patient is done according to a protocol and takes time.

That Friday 10th, the IMSS statement ended with an appeal to go to the Family Medicine Units (UMF) in the presence of mild symptoms related to Covid-19 to promptly receive diagnosis and care to prevent the disease from becoming complicated.

By Saturday, July 11, the president of the PRI of Yucatan asked Vila to coordinate with the federal government to attend to the sick, given the saturation of health services in public and private hospitals. Yesterday, July 13, the governor opened the provisional hospital of the Siglo 21 for patients in recovery coming from public hospitals.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments