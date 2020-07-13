Actress Kelly Preston dies at age 57.

UNITED STATES (Agencies) – Actress Kelly Preston died after losing her battle with breast cancer on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was 57 years old.

The actress had been battling breast cancer for two years. Her husband John Travolta said, Kelly “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, and her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, Hawaii, Preston studied acting at the University of Southern California before landing some parts on television, including “CHiPs” and “Roseanne.”

That led to the role of playing Mary Lee on the short-lived television series “For Love and Honor.”

In 1988 she starred as Marnie Mason, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character’s love interest in the comedy “Twins,” a film that co-starred Danny DeVito. That same year she met Travolta during a screen test for the movie “The Experts.”

In 1991, Preston and Travolta eloped to Paris after their wedding plans became uncontrollable in New York City. The actress had previously been married to actor Kevin Gage from 1985 to 1987 and had high profile romances with George Clooney and Charlie Sheen (to whom she was briefly engaged) before she wed Travolta.

Kelly Preston also starred in 90’s classics like “Jerry Maguire” and “For Love of the Game.” In 1992 she and Travolta welcomed their first child, son Jett, who died in 2009 following a seizure while the family vacationed in the Bahamas. Her daughter Ella was born in 2000, and her son Benjamin was born in 2010.

A family representative said that Preston passed away on Sunday morning after choosing to keep her fight private. She had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.

The actress had not been seen in public since June 2018 when she walked the red carpet with her husband for the premiere of the film “Gotti,” in which he portrayed the late mobster, John Gotti, and she played his wife, Victoria Gotti.

Preston and Travolta’s daughter, Ella Travolta, posted a tribute to her mother on Instagram. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful, and loving as you. Anyone lucky enough to have known you or have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help, and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful, and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much, mama.”

John Travolta ended his post by saying, “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

Preston and Travolta have been two of the highest-profile members of the Church of Scientology.

