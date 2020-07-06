A structure will be built on the collapsed Tulum – Playa del Carmen highway

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation reported that the corresponding studies have already been carried out for the construction of a structure that could help to preserve the underground cave.

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo (July 2, 2020).- A structure will be built on the section of the federal highway Tulum – Playa del Carmen that collapsed on June 13th. The work is expected to be completed in six weeks.

Through a press release, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) reported that a series of geophysical and soil mechanics studies have already been carried out on Highway 307 Reforma Agraria-Puerto Juárez.

The agency explains that this area was affected by the intense rains caused by the tropical storm “Cristóbal” and that a structure with very specific characteristics will be built to restore vehicular circulation in that important stretch of the highway.

According to specialists from the general directorates of Technical Services and Conservation of Federal Highways of the SCT, who issued the technical report on the situation, the work will be carried out according to high specifications that will reduce any type of damage to the environment and/or ecological alterations in addition that will allow correcting in a short time, the vehicular flow at kilometer 265 + 500 of that highway section.

The information details that the structure will be built only in the affected part of the road, since, according to the technical studies carried out, the other part does not show any risk or danger.

They hope to finish the work in six weeks

The General Directorate of Highway Conservation began the contracting process for the preparation of the project that will be executed, which is expected to be ready in a period of five to six weeks and once the executive model of the structure to be built is available. , the work program and the investment that the construction of the road infrastructure will require will be determined, and then proceed to its execution.

While these corrective actions are developed, the SCT Quintana Roo Center carefully requests those who transit through that area to drive with caution and reduce the speed when traveling through the affected area, where routine maintenance personnel is flagged, pending the situation of the section and providing road support.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







