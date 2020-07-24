8,438 new coronavirus infections in one day for Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Health Ministry on Thursday reported a record 8,438 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 718 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 370,712 cases and 41,908 total deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
