6 Gift Ideas During This Pandemic

A lot has changed during this pandemic, but it hasn’t put a hold on momentous occasions. In these difficult times, you may want to remind someone they are cared for with a special gift. Though many things are different, you can still give your loved ones gifts, and they will cherish for a long time to come. Here are a few gift ideas that are sure to please, even in quarantine.

#1 Surprise Books

Do you have a special person in your life whose favorite quarantine pastime is reading? They might find themselves low on new stories to pick from their bookshelf. Surprise books are an exciting gift for the bookworms in your life. A box of surprise books will give them an assortment of new and exciting reads.

You can buy one box or subscribe to keep them entertained until the pandemic ends. You can even pick out a surprise book from their favorite genre to ensure they will love it.

You may just end up gifting them their new favorite novel. Show them how well you know them by curating a box based on their tastes. Surprise books are a great way to keep your loved one entertained during the quarantine. They are also sure to show how much you care. Surprising new stories are a great way to break up the monotony of quarantine.

#2 Customized Keepsakes

Is someone you know graduating or even retiring? Give them a personalized gift to commemorate the occasion. Custom challenge coins from Vivipins can serve as stylish keepsakes for important life events. The challenge coins can be personalized so that your loved one will be sure to appreciate it. The coins can be displayed proudly; so, they will always be reminded of the happy occasion.

They can even be passed down as a family heirloom. Engraved plaques can also serve as momentous keepsakes for the occasion. Your loved one can proudly display them on shelves to remind themselves of their accomplishments. Jewelry can also serve as a reminder of the occasion. A locket can keep a picture of the event.

An engraved ring can be a constant reminder of the event. Though your loved ones may miss out on a gathering, customized keepsakes will last them a lifetime. It will serve as a reminder of the special day for years to come.

#3 Care Packages

Is your loved one an essential worker? If so, they are probably overwhelmed and stressed out in this challenging time. Let them know you are thinking of them by sending them a care package. Spa packages will give them the opportunity to relax and unwind in their own homes. Candles and bath bombs will help them enjoy a peaceful evening after a stressful day.

A box of sweet treats or other goodies will give them something to look forward to. If your loved one lives far away, it will also be a comforting reminder of home. There are so many different care packages to choose from. Does your loved one have a special affinity for tea?

There’s a curated box just for them. You can give them something they will enjoy, and they will know you are thinking of them. You can even create your own care package by picking out their favorite things.

#4 Outdoor Games

It’s important to stay active during this time. With all the time spent at home, it might be tempting to simply sit around and watch TV. If you have children, they might be missing their favorite outdoor sports or school playtime. Even if they have devices to occupy their time, they will probably get restless. Add something new and stimulating to their day with outdoor activities.

A cornhole set is a fun and challenging game the whole family can enjoy. A colorful set of sidewalk chalk will let your kids have creative and enriching outdoor fun. Are all the playgrounds and amusement parks closed? Give them something exciting and exhilarating to do in your own backyard with a slip ’n slide. Or simply turn on the sprinklers and let them run wild.

They may not be able to have a big birthday party with friends this year. Even so, they can enjoy a fun outdoor activity.

#5 Craft Kits

Does your loved one already enjoy a crafting hobby? Are they looking to try something new? Give them a device-free activity to engage in with crafting kits. Give them a kit of knitting needles, yarn, and an instruction booklet. If they would prefer, they could learn to crochet and embroider too. Perhaps they’ll return the favor with a warm new hat or embroidered shirt.

Do they like piecing things together and solving puzzles? Give them a model car or plane kit that they can customize and display. The model kits are educational as well. Your loved one can learn all about different types of vehicles. Have they always wanted to paint? Give them a paint-by-numbers kit.

They’ll have a beautiful piece of art for the wall in no time. These crafty gifts will give your loved ones several hours of enjoyment. These gifts will also give them a feeling of pride and accomplishment.

#6 Mystery Solving Kits

Does your loved one like to solve mysteries and riddles? Do they miss going out with friends to local escape rooms? You can give them a complex and engaging puzzle that they can solve at home. A mystery box presents them with a crime and all the clues they need to solve it. They can prove their detective skills by solving it all on their own.

If they wish, they can invite their family members to join in. Are they a big fan of Sherlock Holmes? Themed mystery mail can make them feel like they are the famous detective himself. There are even mystery kits for young detectives in the making. The process of solving these mysteries can also keep your mind sharp and imagination active.

Solving a mystery with the whole family can give you quality time together. Time spent interacting together is a nice break from screen time.

Conclusion

The pandemic has changed many aspects of your life. It doesn’t have to keep you from celebrating your loved ones. Birthdays and graduations can still be special occasions. During these difficult times, a thoughtful gift can go a long way. Letting someone know that you are thinking of them can make their lives a little bit brighter.







