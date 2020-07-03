3rd Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace: North America Chapter

Despite the current turn of events 2020 has brought us, Thailand continues to add to its list of accolades and feats within the travel industry. The country is renowned for its delectable cuisine, pristine sandy beaches, colored cultural festivals, but most significantly for its exceptional award-winning hospitality.

This year as the world embraces the “new normal,” the Tourism Authority of Thailand invites you to join us for a virtual experience to update and orient you and your business with new health and safety measures from the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA), meet with a wide array of Thai suppliers with video chat capability, participate in webinars, and network throughout the platform.

The Following list include some of the participating suppliers joining this year’s vitual expo:

Minor Hotels

The Peninsula Bangkok

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Amanpuri

The Siam

Abercrombie & Kent Thailand

EXO Travel

Blue Elephants

EVA Airways

– Wed, July 29 from 1pm – 5pm EST – Appointment only (10-12 minutes per slot)

– Thur, July 30 from 1pm – 5pm EST – Travel Expo Exhibition + Webinar + Networking

In addition to learning more about Thailand and networking across the platform, a variety of prizes will be given out to expo participants (including a trip to Thailand, gift cards, Ipad, and so much more).

For more information on how Thailand is conducting under new SHA measures, please click the image below to watch… “Bangkok is Back as Usual”

