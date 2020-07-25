Around 2,000 tons of sargassum have been collected on Cancun beaches to preserve the quality of the destination’s public spaces.

BENITO JUÁREZ, QUINTANA ROO (July 24, 2020).- Authorities reported that around 2,000 tons of sargassum have been collected from different beaches in the Cancun Hotel Zone, in order to maintain the good quality of the destination’s natural spaces.

Around 300 people start to collect the seaweed at a very early hour in the morning. These works are led by the Directorate of Public Services in Coordination with the Federal Terrestrial Maritime Zone (Zofemat), and the goal is to remove as much of the algae as possible.

These actions were intensified again because the presence of this seaweed is expected to increase in the different beach areas in the municipality of Benito Juárez, Zofemat director Vagner Elbiorn Vega reported.

The director explained that several crews were activated to carry out this cleaning in two shifts: the first one from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the second one from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., in order to fulfill the task which is to maintain the destination Sargazo-free.

The work to remove these 2,000 tons of sargassum from the public beaches of Cancun has been titanic, according to authorities, and it is expected in the next few days that the balance of what is collected for the month that is about to end will be released.

It is worth mentioning that the municipality of Benito Juárez has Blue Flag badges, having endorsed the certifications of the public beaches El Niño, Las Perlas, Chac Mool, Marlin, Whales, Dolphins, and Coral at the beginning of July.

