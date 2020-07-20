20 young businessmen kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta.

The group, originally from Guanajuato, was traveling in off-road vehicles through the Western Sierra of Jalisco.
PUERTO VALLARTA Mexico (Agencies) – According to reports, the group conformed mostly of small businessmen were traveling from Guadalajara to Puerto Vallarta; the group was intercepted by alleged members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG).
On Saturday, the group circulated on Fluvial Avenue, near the intersection with Grandes Lagos Avenue in the Vallarta Fluvial Fractioning, when the armed group intercepted them.
In the struggle to prevent the kidnapping, one of the young men named Joaquin Alba, a construction worker, was shot by the criminals and died on his way to the hospital.
Some sources have indicated that the armed group has demanded a ransom for the release of the young men. As usual in Mexico, there is no official information from the Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office or any municipal authority.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
