18-year-old girl dies from COVID-19 in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- This Wednesday, July, 15th, the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported the scandalous number of 35 deaths due to Covid-19 in one single day, including a young girl only 18 years old.

This death is added to the list of people under the age of 20 who have lost their lives in the present coronavirus pandemic in the State.

Just this Sunday, July 12, in the usual SSY report, the death of a 14-year-old teenager, resident of Mérida, with a medical history of leukemia, was announced.

The patient lived with 3 contacts, which so far are reported asymptomatic.

In the case of this Wednesday, the victim was an 18-year-old girl, originally from Valladolid, with a medical history of chronic kidney failure, and who lived with 2 contacts so far without symptoms.

Also, during the present pandemic, the youngest patient to die is a 6-month-old baby who passed away on June 22, he was born with congenital problems and was originally from Candelaria, Campeche.

Therefore, it is evident that children and young people are also exposed to the disease, and can die from it too.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments