13-year-old reported missing in Progreso was at his father’s house

PROGRESO, YUCATAN (Julio 9, 2020).- Jorge Carlos Nicoli Caamal, the 13-year-old minor who was reported as missing in the port of Progreso, was found safe and sound in his father’s house.

The information was confirmed by the child’s mother, identified as Yumi Caamal Crespo, who reported the following:

“Thanks to everyone who published posts about my son Jorge Carlos on social networks, he has already appeared. Apparently, he was with his dad all along. and his father denied the information saying he didn’t know anything about him. Thank God he is fine, which is the most important thing ”.

The minor left Tuesday night for the home of one of his friends and retired around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, but did not return home.

The mother reported the fact to the authorities and early Thursday morning a strong operation was implemented throughout Progreso to find the minor.

This same day, the mother reported that Jorge had already been located and was with his father, but the incident generated an intense mobilization by the local authorities.

The Yucatan Times

