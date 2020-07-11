11 patients have already been discharged from the Siglo XXI temporary hospital

One week after the temporary hospital of the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center began operations, 11 patients with a convalescent Coronavirus had already been discharged due to an improvement in their health, so they continued to recover from their homes.

Last week, this temporary hospital opened its doors to provide care for people with convalescence from the Federal Government hospitals such as IMSS, ISSSTE, Regional Hospital of High Specialty, and Hospital Agustin O´. Horán of the State Government, in order to help free beds in these hospitals.

To date, the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that 47 transfers of convalescent patients with Coronavirus have been registered from the ISSSTE and High Specialty hospitals of the federal government and from the O’Horán Hospital and Tekax General Hospital of the State Government.

For the discharge process of patients in this temporary hospital, the staff who work there establish telephone contact with the relatives and give them specific indications for each case, as well as a folio number that they must present when they come to pick up their admitted relative.

It should be remembered that the temporary hospital of the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center has 490 properly equipped beds available, of which 52 have oxygen intakes for patients requiring critical care, 123 beds are for intermediate care and 315 are for care minimal care.

