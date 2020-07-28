100-year-old man from Veracruz beats COVID-19

Veracruz, Mexico (July 27, 2020).- A 100-year-old patient managed to defeat Covid-19 at the High Specialty Hospital of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) in the Mexican state of Veracruz, where health personnel celebrated the discharge of the man, who left the premises on top of a stretcher.
Through his Twitter account, the ISSSTE announced that the man, identified as Ignacio Cano, presented symptoms of the coronavirus, for which he was admitted to the hospital, he tested positive for COVID-19 and spent more than 15 days under observation.
ISSSTE Veracruz celebrated Don Nacho’s recovery and congratulated him for being the longest-standing person to beat the virus in the state of Veracruz and in the institution.
In a video shared by the institution, the man is observed leaving the hospital facilities on a stretcher, while medical personnel applaud the man’s discharge while shouting “Yes, it was possible!”
Meanwhile, the daughter of the older adult thanked the staff of the institution for the care that her father received during his stay at the site.
A total of 11 people between the ages of 32 and 80 years of age have recovered at the ISSSTE High Specialty Hospital of Veracruz.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
