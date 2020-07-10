10 Blue Flag beaches recertified in Cancun

Riviera Maya News Cancun, Q.R. — The municipality of Benito Juárez has recertified its Blue Flag beaches, reaching all 33 criteria in four categories including environmental information and water quality.

Cancun mayor Mara Lezama along with members of the Federal Terrestrial Maritime Zone (Zofemat), attended the recertification of the city’s 10 Blue Flag beaches. Cancun beaches were found in full compliance with security and services in public areas, which include having lifeguards and a lifeguard tower for proper visual.

Compliance also requires that beaches are controlled by specific activities such as swimming, kitesurfing, waterboards, jet skis and boats, among others. The beaches must also outfitted with facilities for the disabled.

Cancun qualified to have all 10 beaches as Blue Flag

The Blue Flag badge is awarded by the European Foundation for Environmental Education. The Denmark-based organization has been operating since 1981, through a network of national non-profit organizations spanning more than 73 countries.

Source: Riviera Maya News







Comments

comments