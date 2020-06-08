Zoé Robledo, head of the IMSS, tests positive for COVID-19

(Notimex) .- The head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto, reported this Sunday, June 7, that he tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. It remains in good health.

“I want to report that today I tested positive for # COVID19. I will continue to work remotely, coordinating the tasks in my charge and promptly following the indications of the doctors.

“Epidemiological surveillance is maintained,” he expressed through his official Twitter account @zoerobledo.

The IMSS, through a statement, detailed that from the confirmation, the corresponding epidemiological protocol was applied and the holder’s home isolation was determined.

“The general director is in good health and from his home, he is working and coordinating the responsibilities he has at the Mexican Social Security Institute at the national level, he will be carrying out punctual monitoring of the actions carried out by the Institution.

“Likewise, the Institution’s epidemiological area is in constant vigilance of the evolution of the case and of the people who had recent contact with the general director of the IMSS ”, the statement pointed out.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments