Zoé Robledo, head of the IMSS, tests positive for COVID-19

(Notimex) .- The head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto, reported this Sunday, June 7, that he tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. It remains in good health.
“I want to report that today I tested positive for # COVID19. I will continue to work remotely, coordinating the tasks in my charge and promptly following the indications of the doctors.
“Epidemiological surveillance is maintained,” he expressed through his official Twitter account @zoerobledo.
The IMSS, through a statement, detailed that from the confirmation, the corresponding epidemiological protocol was applied and the holder’s home isolation was determined.
“The general director is in good health and from his home, he is working and coordinating the responsibilities he has at the Mexican Social Security Institute at the national level, he will be carrying out punctual monitoring of the actions carried out by the Institution.
“Likewise, the Institution’s epidemiological area is in constant vigilance of the evolution of the case and of the people who had recent contact with the general director of the IMSS ”, the statement pointed out.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Democrats take a knee in US Congress in George Floyd tribute
Washington (AFP) – Democratic lawmakers knelt.
-
“You are either with us or against us,” AMLO says
“People is with the transformation of.
-
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall along southeast Louisiana coast
NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast.
-
Trudeau takes a knee at anti-racism protest on Parliament HillTrudeau takes a knee at anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made.
-
Rosario Piedra Ibarra proposes to transform the CNDH into the “Office for the Poor”
EXCELSIOR (June 8, 2020).- The president.
-
More than 38 thousand workers in San Miguel de Allende could return to confinement
Despite the fact that San Miguel.
-
Billionaire Bill Ackman made a 100-fold return on Coronavirus hedge that yielded US$2.6 billion
Bill Ackman is a hedge fund.
-
Tropical storm Cristobal brings 500 tons of sargassum to Playa del Carmen
Milenio.- (June 8, 2020).- About 500.
-
Colin Powell says he will vote for Joe Biden for president
CNN.- Former Republican Secretary of State Colin.
-
Mexico obtains a 1 billion USD loan from the World Bank to shore up financial access
El Economista (June 8, 2020).- The.
Leave a Comment