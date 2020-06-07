Yucatecan woman murders a pregnant teenager to extract her baby in Playa del Carmen

Quintana Roo Investigative State Police officers arrested Juanita C. from Yucatán, accused of murdering a pregnant teenager on Saturday, May 30th, and extracting her fetus to make her sentimental partner believe she had an abortion.

The arrest of this woman was in compliance with an arrest warrant issued by a Playa del Carmen control court for the crime of aggravated femicide.

According to the report, on Saturday, May 30, a pregnant woman accepted a “ride” from downtown Playa to her home, in a vehicle driven by another woman, who allegedly ended up murdering her and then extracting the baby she was carrying in her womb, burning her body and leave it abandoned in the middle of the street.

After committing the mother’s murder, she cut the victim’s stomach, extracted the baby, and went to a hospital, stating that the child was hers and that she just had a miscarriage.

However, the doctors realized that she was not pregnant and requested the intervention of the judicial authorities.

The victim’s husband reported the disappearance of his wife, posting her photograph for several days on social networks until it was confirmed that the body found burned that Saturday in the Villas Riviera neighborhood, was her spouse.

The dismembered corpse of the teenager presented burns of the first, second, and third-degree.

The body parts were wrapped in plastic bags and left on a public highway. Agents of the Attorney General’s Office of Quintana Roo carried out the removal of the body and collected evidence in the area, where the protocol of femicide was activated.

The autopsy revealed that she was a woman and had biological signs of pregnancy.

After conducting mobile surveillance, the probable participant was contacted, who upon being interviewed fell into various contradictions, until she admitted that she was responsible for the murder.

The now accused pointed out to the investigators that, through deceit, she took the victim, who was pregnant, to her home with the purpose of taking her life to keep her baby.

Once inside the building, the murderer wounded the pregnant teenager with a knife, killing her to fulfill her purpose.

The defendant transferred the baby, who was in critical condition, to the hospital where the doctors managed to stabilize him and keep him alive. The arrest warrant was carried out at the attacker’s home, located in the Villas Riviera subdivision, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments