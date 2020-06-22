Yucatan police find missing teenager

Agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Yucatan Public Security Secretariat (SSP) located the minor S.O.C.B. on Sunday. of 14 years, reported as missing since Friday, June 19.

The investigating agents transferred the minor to the Specialized Unit for the Prevention of Family and Gender Violence (UNIPREV) of the SSP, to reunite her with her parents, who had been desperate since last Friday after her disappearance.

Police officers arrested 22-year-old Daniel P. C., who was with the girl, he was made available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The report says that despite the confinement due to the pandemic, the minor had voluntarily left the family home, but when she did not return on Friday night, her parents began the search, with the help of the Yucatan police.

