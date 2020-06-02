Yucatan Governor asks AMLO to review electricity rates.

Governor Mauricio Vila thanked the federal government for promoting the creation of the Mayan Train, noting that this will attract more tourism and help in the economic revival of the state.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Mauricio Vila, governor of Yucatán, asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to intervene and review the rates of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in Yucatan. Electricity is one of the main needs of the population and has been aggravated by the arrival of Covid-19.

“I did not want to miss the opportunity to ask you, Mr. President, on behalf of all Yucatecans, for your support regarding the electricity rates paid by all Yucatecans. Yucatan has one of the most expensive rates in the entire country. We know of the effort being made to provide the state with natural gas, but we ask you because it is one of the main needs that Yucatecans have and the pandemic issue has aggravated it.”

In a press conference headed by AMLO, the governor thanked the federal government for promoting the creation of the Mayan Train, which pointed out will attract more tourism and help in the state’s economic reactivation.

