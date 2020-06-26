‘We were attacked by the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel’: García Harfuch

The Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, assured that the attack against him was committed by the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel.

“This morning we were cowardly attacked by the CJNG, two colleagues and friends of mine lost their lives, I have three bullet wounds and several shards. Our Nation must continue to confront the cowardly organized crime. We will continue working, ”said the official through his Twitter account.

García Harfuch has three bullet wounds and splinter injuries but is stable and out of danger. The SSC reported that due to his injuries he entered the operating room to undergo surgery.

Source: Animal Político

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments