Volkswagen Mexico to restart operations on June 15

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican unit of Germany’s Volkswagen AG publicly announced on Monday, June 1st, the automaker was ready to restart operations in the states of Puebla and Guanajuato on June 15 after activity was idled in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Volkswagen has had to wait to restart the plant in Puebla, one of its biggest worldwide, due to a decree from the state government, which said conditions were not yet right for a restart because of the pandemic’s ongoing spread.

Volkswagen de México S.A. de C.V. is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.

It operates the North American plant of the Volkswagen Group and the leasing company Volkswagen Leasing S.A. de C.V. and Volkswagen Bank S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple, based in Puebla, Mexico. And the corporation also owns another plant in the city of Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico.

