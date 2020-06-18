Urban improvement agreement signed by Puerto Morelos and Fonatur

Puerto Morelos, Q.R. — Puerto Morelos mayor Laura Fernández Piña, along with the general director of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur) Rogelio Jiménez Pons Gómez, signed an agreement for urban improvement, which will promote the diversification of transport, facilitate internal mobility and improve road conditions.

Fernández Piña noted that the project is part of the complementary work to the Maya Train, which will have a station in Puerto Morelos. She says that the go-ahead for work of the Izamal-Cancun section of the train has already been given by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Governor Carlos Joaquín González.

“The Maya Train project will be an economic and tourist trigger for our community and for the entire southeast region of the country, which will also allow the integration of the Mayan world and give it the cultural value that the vast natural wealth of the area really deserves,” she commented.

She says that the signed projects, which will be funded by Fonatur, will give a new image to Puerto Morelos by improving urban mobility and promoting other means of transport.

“When these urban improvement projects begin in our municipal capital in the coming weeks, sources of employment will be generated to alleviate the battered economy due to the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The public and private work will be a trigger for sources of work for the benefit of the people of Porto,” she indicated.

