Until June 17, sale of alcohol will continue to be home delivery only

The State Government announced that the sale of alcoholic beverages will remain in its form of orders by electronic means and home delivery until June 17th, as a temporary prevention measure against the Coronavirus contingency.

As for the restaurants that are already operating, they will only be able to offer alcoholic beverages service, according to the protocols indicated in Wave 1: by reservation and at 25 percent of their capacity on the established days and times – Monday to Friday from 8 am to 10 pm; in addition, people are prohibited from waiting to enter and restaurants may only sell alcoholic beverages for consumption within the premises.

The distribution will continue through home delivery service, either provisionally hired or through online platforms, whose companies must be duly registered with the Institute of Mobility and Urban Territorial Development (IMDUT).

These delivery persons will have to identify themselves as associates of a business that meets the aforementioned conditions, and will only receive the product from employees of the establishment and in the appropriate places for this purpose, where it is guaranteed that the delivery is under established sanitary measures, in an orderly manner. and without crowds, in order to protect the population from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sale of alcoholic beverages will take place within the usual hours, but a limit is established on the quantity sold, according to the following guidelines:

-Beers or other alcoholic beverages in their can presentation, can only be sold up to twenty-four pieces.

-Beers in their presentation of “quarter”, can only be sold up to twenty-four pieces.

-The beers in the presentation of “loggerhead”, can only be sold up to nine pieces.

-The beers in their presentation called “caguama or missile”, can only be sold up to seven pieces.

-In the case of wines and spirits, only a bottle of up to 1,250 milliliters may be sold.

Upon arrival at the delivery address, the product can only be received by persons of legal age with official identification in hand. For those who fail to comply with these provisions and the others established in the decree, the corresponding administrative or criminal sanctions will be applied.

