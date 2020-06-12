Two arrested for attempted kidnapping in Kanasín, Yucatán

KANASÍN, YUCATAN (June 12, 2020).- On Thursday afternoon, two men, one 44 and the other 54 years old were arrested in a property located in the Francisco Villa Oriente neighborhood of Kanasín for taking, with lies, a 13-year-old girl, with whom one of them pretended to have a “relationship”.
A couple of days ago, Geovanna U. E., also a resident of Kanasin, reported to the authorities the disappearance of the minor. After several investigations, the police learned that the minor was seen for the last time with a man identified as Eduardo S. D., who would have taken her to his home, taking advantage of the fact that the girl said her family had financial problems and promised to help her.
On Thursday the police arrived at the property where the minor was seen, in the Francisco Villa Oriente neighborhood, and managed to get her to safety without visible traces of any type of violence, according to the report.
Later they transferred the girl and her mother to the State Attorney General’s Office to file the corresponding complaints.
Olebario E. D., who had knowledge of the deception, was arrested at the same address and would have planned, along with Eduardo, the kidnapping of the minor who they knew, since her mother had worked in their house.
Versions indicate that both subjects intended to use the minor for sex work, but so far no official authority has confirmed that information.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Clandestine embalming center discovered in the State of Mexico
On June 10, officials said they.
-
CFE rates to increase up to 811%
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will.
-
Trump Campaign Demands CNN Apology for Survey Showing Biden as Leader
WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – President Donald.
-
Man who manufactured and sold adulterated alcohol that killed five gets arrested
Agents of the State Investigative Police.
-
Trump administration sees travel from Mexico as a source of virus spike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House.
-
First mechanical carriage in service at Motul, Yucatán
With this type of vehicle the.
-
Lawyer who accused Mexico’s Sports Minister Ana Guevara of corruption is attacked by gunmen
The legal representative of a company.
-
One of the four officers charged over the killing of George Floyd posts bail
Thomas Lane, one of the four.
-
Mexico industrial activity plunges in April
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s industrial.
-
Harvard health expert predicts an additional 100,000 US coronavirus deaths by September
A Harvard health expert said he.
Leave a Comment