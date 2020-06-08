Tropical storm Cristobal leaves one dead in the municipality of Yaxcabá, Yucatán

YAXCABÁ, YUCATAN., May 8, 2020.- The count of damages caused by the effects of the tropical storm “Cristóbal” continues, as well as the rescue works to help the affected families.

On June 7th, information emerged that the passage of the meteor through the Peninsula would have left a fatality in Yaxcabá, one of the most affected municipalities by the floods caused by torrential rains.

The deadly case related to Cristobal was located in the Santa María rural community, where a man died, apparently drowned.

It was a 40-year-old man who would have lost his life on Friday, June 5th, around one in the afternoon.

There are several versions of the incident. One of them is that on the road that leads to Kancabdzonot the water reached a height of 1.50 meters (5 feet) and that the man was dragged by the current when he tried to cross the section on his bicycle.

The Forensic Medical Service arrived at the place to carry out the removal of the body and the corresponding investigation.

“Cristóbal” left significant material damages in towns all over the state, but only one fatality was reported as a consequence of the floodings.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments