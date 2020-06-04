Tropical Storm Cristobal Could Impact Louisiana and part of Texas Sunday and Monday. Weather phenomenon could impact much of the Gulf of Mexico.

A map from the National Hurricane Center shows how the path of tropical storm Cristobal could impact Texas between Sunday and Monday.

Cristobal made landfall Wednesday in Campeche on the Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rains. After impacting this Mexican state, its winds dropped to 45 mph (75 km/h).

By Sunday, he would begin to reach the U.S. coast, according to the CNH, including Galveston and Houston. It would reach Louisiana on Monday.

Tropical Storm #Cristobal poses a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast late this weekend: https://t.co/VZfBquUbtq pic.twitter.com/cgfifyIF4I — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 2, 2020

Cristobal will continue to roam along the Mexican coast this Thursday, causing massive flooding. The government of Mexico reported that homes were affected in 12 municipalities in four states, landslides in 15 municipalities in two states, and affected roads in 18 municipalities in five states.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall early Monday morning in Louisiana, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday morning.



See the latest track here ⤵️https://t.co/EYQeqq58CK — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) June 3, 2020

Cristobal was formed Tuesday from remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda in the Pacific, which caused flooding and landslides in Central America. At least 22 deaths in El Salvador and Guatemala were attributed to the storm.

A landfall in south-central Louisiana could result in as much as 15 inches of rain and worst case coastal storm surge heights of as much as 6 feet above ground level in some locations in southeastern Louisiana, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.

But the exact location of landfall — and the strength of the storm — are still uncertain, as the system fights off the weakening effects of hitting land along the Bay of Campeche on Wednesday, hurricane center forecasters said. Cristobal has already caused deadly flooding in portions of Mexico and Central America, and is expected to dump more than 2 feet of rain on parts of Mexico by Friday night.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Slidell issued a flood watch through 7 a.m. Sunday for all of southeastern Louisiana and the Mississippi coast.

