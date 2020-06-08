Tropical storm Cristobal brings 500 tons of sargassum to Playa del Carmen

Milenio.- (June 8, 2020).- About 500 tons of sargassum made landfall on the coasts of Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, due to the strong currents generated by the tropical storm Cristóbal that affected the southeast of the country.

According to information from the municipality of Solidaridad, so far they have collected about 150 tons of seaweed.

“Approximately 450 to 500 tons arrived, in the last 24 hours about 150 tons have been removed, we have 150 people on the beach working with hand tools and light machinery, our line of action is serving the most affected areas, “reported the management of the Federal Land Maritime Zone (Zofemat).

“We are attending to the most affected areas,” the Zofemat management said on a statement.

In the next few hours, 2.5 kilometers of containment barriers will be placed along the coast, as well as two sargassum-collecting vessels and two smaller support boats with a capacity of three to five tons.

Entrepreneurs who provide sargassum containment barriers, through the Secretary of the Navy are also carrying out previous actions.

“We are working with the Navy in certain municipalities, we will continue to place and supervise the containment barriers that the Navy bought from us, but only in certain municipalities,” reported Dagoberto Ruiz Lavin, director of the Dakatso Group.

