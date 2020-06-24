The water level rises in the Bacalar lagoon (VIDEO)

Bacalar, Quintana Roo.- The water level of the Laguna de Los Siete Colores rose as a result of the recent rains and swamped palapas in some of the spas such as the ejido “Mundo Mágico“, which is mostly flooded in certain areas.

The tourism service providers of Bacalar expressed that for 20 years the water levels have not been seen as high, even reaching 50 centimeters in some areas.

Residents hope that the water level will decrease soon, so they can be able to resume their activities.

#QuintanaRoo Aumenta el nivel del agua en la laguna de Bacalar: Hace 20 años que no se veía algo como esto.



People in the south of Quintana Roo, are waiting for the traffic light to change from red to orange, which will allow them to operate after more than two months of inactivity due to the measures taken by the health contingency caused by the pandemic

