The Presidente Intercontinental hotel in Mérida will become a Hilton

After Grupo Presidente issued a statement announcing the final closure of the Hotel Presidente InterContinental Villa Mercedes Mérida, in Yucatan, a hotel of tradition in this destination; the Ministry of Tourism Promotion (Sefotur) of the state of Yucatan has come out to clarify that the property will not close, it will only change its flag, because after being operated by Grupo Presidente for several years, the owners have decided that the Hilton chain will now take charge of the property.

A statement from the State Tourism Secretariat highlights that the Grupo Presidente’s operations were scheduled to be closed, even before the health contingency by Covid and is due to the termination of the contract agreed between both parties.

Likewise, they highlight that Grupo Presidente is not leaving Yucatan, on the contrary, it prepares the opening of its Courtyard by Marriott hotel towards the end of this year and analyzes the possibility of carrying out additional investments in the state, which will be announced in time.

Michel Fridman, state secretary of Tourism Promotion (Sefotur), stressed that although it is true that we are living a conjuncture of changes due to the unprecedented contingency that the world is facing, the crisis also opens opportunities for destinations such as Mérida. And the Tourist Recovery Plan, prepared by Sefotur at the beginning of this health crisis, will boost the tourism activity gradually in the state capital.

“Our destination is gradually reactivating its tourism offer, in fact, we’re one of the only three Mexican states endorsed by the WTTC Safe Travels certificate,” Fridman said.

Yucatan continues to be an attractive tourist destination for various world-class investors; Sefotur, through its Directorate for Attention to New Tourist Investments, in 2019 captured investments of more than 15 billion pesos.

The head of SEFOTUR also stressed that the Ministry of Tourism Development will continue to work hand in hand with the sector to promote the arrival of investments that generate benefits for the Yucatan, facing the challenges and taking advantage of the opportunities that the current situation provides.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







