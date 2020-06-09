The designated driver didn’t know how to drive a car

TICUL, YUCATAN (June 9, 2020).- An accident occurred on the night of Monday, June 8th, right in the intersection of Calle 29 and 30, in the San Román neighborhood of Ticul.
At the scene, the Municipal Police reported that a woman, whose name was not revealed, was driving the black Chevrolet Aveo, license plates YYW-835-C, on Calle 30, from South to North.
She was carrying her drunk husband and a child.
When she reached Calle 29, she tried to make a right, lost control of the car, and climbed onto the sidewalk.
The vehicle ended up overturned on its right side.
Neighbors helped the woman and her daughter out of the car, but the husband was not able to come out due to his drunken condition.
The woman was reported to have no driving experience and took the wheel because his spouse was under the influence of alcohol.
In the end, the municipal agents managed to get him out. There were no injuries.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
