The Anonymous scandal continues.

Michael Jackson was always considered an eccentric person, surrounded by great mysteries. The past two days, his name has trend in Twitter since the hacktivist group Anonymous, allegedly leaked an audio from the “King of Pop” saying that a group of people wanted to “get rid of” him.

“I don’t know if I should say this, I don’t know who might be listening. There may be a group of people who… want to get rid of me. They don’t want me here anymore… They could shoot me, they could stab me, they could make it look like I had an overdose of drugs” is heard on the alleged phone call.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book”

The famous hacktivists are back and have generated millions of reactions worldwide. Anonymous, through Twitter, revealed a file that allegedly contains information that directly involves important people from around the world such as US President Donald Trump, members of world governments, the British Royal Family in addition to reviving the “Pizzagate theory”.

Through Twitter, they allegedly revealed a file called “Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book”, which lists the names of well known people who allegedly attended events organized by the pedophile financier, where some personalities standout such as Donald Trump, Naomi Campbell, Tony Blair, Michael Bloomberg, Kevin Spacey or Mick Jagger.

What is “Pizzagate”

The Pizzagate conspiracy theory was highly mediatic, because it refers to a pedophile network. This theory emerged during the 2016 United States presidential election. When John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, He frequented the Comet Ping Pong pizza place, located in uptown Washington. A rumor came up that the pizza place was the epicenter of an alleged pedophile network, which was run by Podesta, which automatically linked Hillary Clinton.

The buzz grew even more when allegedly, the pizzeria owner’s name came up in one of the emails that Russian cyber hackers stole from Podesta and that were published during the campaign by Wikileaks.

In the leaked emails there were words that repeated multiple times such as: “Pizza”, “hot dog”, “cheese”, “chicken and pasta”, amongst others. According to the theory, after the emails were scrutinized, it was concluded that those words were codes to refer to concepts such as “Girl”, “boy”, “very small girl”, “very small boy”, among more terms.

They claimed that the group of pedophiles called themselves “Chesse Pizza” as an acronym for “Child Porn”. It is beleived that as result of the conspiracy theory, on December 14, 2016 Edgar Maddison Welch, stormed into the pizza place presumably, to save children who were being enslaved inside the place.

Anonymous is not a person, but rather a group of cyber hackactivists who are almost impossible to trace and act under the motto:

“We are Anonymous. We are legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget. Expect us”.

