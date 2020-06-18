Teenager missing in Yucatán

Relatives ask for help to locate Joaquín Sebastián Mutul Cámara, 18 years old, who disappeared last Sunday, June 14th, when he left the Yaxcopoil community, municipality of Umán, around 8 in the morning.
There are reports that they saw him walking across the Xtepén bridge, heading for Umán.
Joaquín is 1.65 meters (5″4) tall, slim complexion, with straight black hair.
Due to his drug addiction, on previous occasions, he has left his mother’s house, but after a few hours of hanging out with his friends in Umán, he returns to Yaxcopoil.
However, this time he has been missing for several days.
His mother reported his disappearance to family and friends, who began unsuccessfully searching for him in the usual places.
Seeing that he was not returning, the mother decided to notify the authorities, and they have already begun the search for the young man.
Joaquín’s photograph has been posted on social networks too.
If you have seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 999 190 1704. His mother is desperate.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Fitch Affirms Bepensa at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable
Fitch Ratings – Monterrey – 17.
-
Is there such a thing as Vegan Mexican Food?
A new, pink marquee reading “Chicana”.
-
Expats deliver care packages and soup kitchens across Mexico
Expats who have begun initiatives to.
-
The U.S. renews its travel alert for five states in Mexico
In the midst of a health.
-
Urban improvement agreement signed by Puerto Morelos and Fonatur
Puerto Morelos, Q.R. — Puerto Morelos.
-
Mexican scientists develop edible COVID-19 vaccine using transgenic tomatoes
Within a year, researchers at the.
-
While AMLO romanticizes poverty people truly begin to go hungry
For millions of Mexicans, the period.
-
Court rejects Trump bid to end Dreamers’ protections
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court.
-
The new covid-19 outbreak in China keeps growing
China canceled over 60% of its.
-
AMLO accuses Spanish company Iberdrola of ‘hidden’ media attack
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President.
Leave a Comment