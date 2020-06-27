Sale of alcoholic beverages will return to normal in Merida on June 29

MÉRIDA, Yuc., June 27, 2020.- On Monday, June 29th, the decree that determines the sale of alcoholic beverages only under home delivery will expire.

There would be no more decrees that condition the sale of alcoholic beverages, and the sale of these products will return to normal.

State government sources explained that hours for beer sale will go back to the usual: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in all stores of beer, wines, and spirits, as well as in convenience stores and supermarkets with the corresponding permit.

Sales of these products will no longer have to be only under home delivery, and purchases will not be limited in quantity.

Starting this Monday, June 29th, you can personally go to buy alcoholic beverages without being limited in the quantities to be purchased.

