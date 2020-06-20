Saharan dust hurling towards the Caribbean may cause health issues

Conditions across parts of the United States, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean are about to get a little dirty, thanks to an annual dusting blowing across from the Sahara Desert.

The plume, known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), could spread to the Caribbean this weekend, possibly reaching the Gulf of Mexico and parts of the United States next week.

The SAL is a dry-dust plume that normally forms and occurs from late spring through early fall and then moves into the tropical Atlantic Ocean every three to five days, according to NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division (HRD).

SAL forecast

MOVES NEARLY 8,100-KM WEST EVERY YEAR

The Saharan dust travels as far west as the Caribbean Sea, Florida and the Gulf of Mexico each year – a nearly 8,100-kilometre trek. The plume particles can cause hazy skies at times during the summer in the Caribbean Islands, Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast. It can also generate toxic algal blooms in the Gulf of Mexico, according to NASA.NWS Houston✔@NWSHouston

Dusty weather possible next week as large cloud of Saharan dust moves across the Atlantic this week – moving into Southeast Texas next Tuesday. If this dust reaches the area we should expect some red skies at sunrise and sunset for a few days and probably drier weather as well.

According to the HRD, the Saharan Air Layer is usually situated at heights of 5,000 to 20,000 feet above the Earth’s surface and is pushed westward by strong wind gusts and tropical waves in the central and western Atlantic Ocean, at altitudes ranging between 6,500 and 14,500 feet.

The Puerto Rico National Weather Service (NWS) noted that a weak Saharan Air Layer was prompting hazy skies and filtering in dry air to the region earlier this week.

By this weekend, a more concentrated area of dust is expected to head towards the Caribbean. The Houston NWS branch said the dust may create red skies at sunrise and sunset in the city next week. It may alao trigger the picturesque settings in other parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast, depending on the exact path of the dust and how much of it spreads that far inland.Dan Lindsey@DanLindsey77

The #Saharandust is so thick coming off western Africa, it looks like the desert continues over the ocean in places! From #GOES16

DUST EXPOSURE CAN LEAD TO DEATHS, RESPIRATORY, EYE PROBLEMS

Mounting evidence, including a study published in the National Library of Medicine,has indicated that mineral dust found in particulate matter may contribute to serious health impacts including an increase in deaths. Approximately half of atmospheric mineral dust originates from the Sahara Desert.

As well, those with respiratory ailments such as asthma and sinusitis could be impacted, as irritation of the eyes, nose and throat are possible impacts from the dust exposure.

People with these conditions can limit their exposure by staying indoors and avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors during the peak of the dust concentrations.

